Wesley Sneijder will continue his career in US

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Player of Dutch national team and French footballer Nitsa club Wesley Sneijder will continue his career in the United States.

Report informs citing the goal.com, 33-year-old midfielder has agreed with Los Angeles Galaxy. It is reported that the transfer will take place in the winter break.

Notably, during his career, Sneijder played in Dutch Ajax, Spain’s Real Madrid, Italian Inter and Turkey's Galatasaray.

Sneijder transferred to Nitsa in August and he is one of the club's top paid players.