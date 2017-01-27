Vitaly Mutko: Azerbaijan among options for hosting Commonwealth Cup

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ We can hold Commonwealth Cup football tournament in Azerbaijan. Report informs, deputy prime minister of Russian Federation and president of Russian Football Union Vitaly Mutko stated.

He told that there are several options of venues to hold tournament: “Fisht” stadium in Sochi can be new venue of Commonwealth Cup. Azerbaijan is also among options for tournament. We have received good offers in connection with the CIS Cup from our Azerbaijani colleagues. At present there is a huge interest to football and sports as a whole in Azerbaijan”.

V. Mutko told that plans to resume Commonwealth Cup is on the agenda and they discussed the issue with UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin: “There are several options of development of the process: “We return to format with attendance of countries’ top-clubs and go out from covered stadiums to outdoors. If to take into account that the tournament will be held in January we have to head to south”.

Notably, Commonwealth of Independent States Cup is held since 1993 within former Soviet Union. Spartak Moscow with 6 victories is most titled club of the tournament. Ukraine’s Dynamo Kiev holds 4, Moldavian “Sherif” – 2 titles. Among Azerbaijani teams - "Neftchi" (2006), "Khazar Lankaran" (2008) and "Inter" (2011) teams won the title.