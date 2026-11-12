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    Uzbekistan examining Azerbaijan's football infrastructure ahead of U20 World Cup

    Football
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 11:36
    Uzbekistan examining Azerbaijan's football infrastructure ahead of U20 World Cup

    Representatives of FIFA, the Uzbekistan Football Association, and the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) have held a working meeting in Baku dedicated to the preparation for the tournament, Report informs citing the administration of the Fergana region of Uzbekistan.

    The participants discussed the development of sports and organizational infrastructure, as well as the creation of the necessary conditions for the teams and guests of the championship.

    The parties expressed their readiness to strengthen cooperation and continue joint work to host the tournament at a high organizational level.

    Group matches of the championship are planned to be held in the Fergana region of Uzbekistan, among other locations.

    Accompanied by AFFA representatives, the members of the Uzbek delegation familiarized themselves with the activities of the base and academy of the Baku-based Neftchi football club.

    During the meeting, the parties exchanged experience and knowledge in the field of football infrastructure development, the organization of academies' work, and the training of young players.

    Tomorrow, November 13, the delegation will visit the football academy of the Sabah club, as well as the Baku Olympic Stadium.

    Uzbekistan examining Azerbaijan's football infrastructure ahead of U20 World Cup
    Uzbekistan examining Azerbaijan's football infrastructure ahead of U20 World Cup
    Uzbekistan examining Azerbaijan's football infrastructure ahead of U20 World Cup

    FIFA 2027 FIFA U20 World Cup Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) Uzbekistan
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