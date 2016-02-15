Unusual penalty kick shot in "Barcelona" - "Celta" match - VIDEO

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ A night that started off as a difficult one for Barcelona ended in a festival of Catalan goals, thanks to two astonishing showings from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, against Celta in a 6-1 final.

Report informs, both players were already on the scoresheet in the 81st minute when they decided to take things a step further, producing what will surely go down as one of the great Barca moments. After lining up a penalty kick with the score at 3-1, Messi chose not to shoot and instead knocked the ball sideways for Suarez, who was quick off the mark to finish. It was a perfect homage to Camp Nou legend Johan Cruyff, who famously took part in a similar move during his playing days.

That moment encapsulated the impossibility of containing the two forwards, their goals and assists undoing plenty of good work from Eduardo Berizzo's away team, which had held Barcelona at 1-1 for a period following a John Guidetti penalty. With goalkeeper Claudio Bravo imperious between the sticks, Celta could never properly capitalise on their best periods, and as is so often the case, Barca's forwards punished their failure to finish.