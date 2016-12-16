Ukraine's best manager assesses Gabala's play at Europa League

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We have a friendly relations with Roman Hryhorchuk. He is a specialist, I had to learn a lot from him".

Report informs, head coach of Ukrainian club Zorya and Gabala player Vernidub's father, Yury Vernydub told local Football.

The 50-year-old expert assessed matches of Gabala at the Europa League: "I try not to speak to my son about this issue. Because head coach of his team is a high-level expert. He assesses the club's play. It should be noted that Gabala played at the group stage for the second consecutive year. Moreover, the team starts to play from the first qualifying round. This is a great success! They defeated FCs as Lille, Panathinaikos. Gabala plays well. I'm glad on their behalf. This success is an experience for both players and coaching staff".

The best coach of Ukraine also commented on possibility of his son's play for Zorya in the future: "It's hard for me to say something. He is a professional footballer and has a contract with the club. He himself has to make a choice. It is best to ask him".

Notably, however, Zorya played at the Europa League group stage this season, the club failed to qualify for 1/16.