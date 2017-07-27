UEFA Vice-President Villar resigns

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) Angel Maria Villar has quit as UEFA Vice-President.

Report informs, he resigned after corruption charges.

Villar was arrested in Spain last week in an investigation into suspected corruption connected to his position as president of the Spanish football federation. His son, Gorka Villar and RFEF Vice President Juan Padron was also among the four soccer officials arrested on July 18.

They are charged with embezzling about € 45 million. Prosecutors allege that Villar used his influence to funnel private and public funds into regional federations in exchange for votes to remain in power for eight consecutive terms.

Notably, Angel Villar has been heading RFEF for a 29-year term in which he was again re-elected in May. He became the UEFA president after dismissal of Michel Platini as the senior vice president of the FIFA Council.