UEFA to hold a tournament for refugees

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Around 120 asylum seekers and refugees in Switzerland will next week compete in a football tournament organized with the backing of UEFA.

Report informs, tournament will be held in the town of Nyon.

The migrants will be divided into 16 teams of 10 players each, said the project’s coordinator, Michel Nicolet.

“They mostly come from Eritrea and Ethiopia. There are also Syrians, Iraqis, Afghans and West Africans,” he said.

The contest kicks off on September 14.