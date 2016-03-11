UEFA Secretary General: Azerbaijan will decently cope with EURO 2020 organizational activities

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Selection of Baku to host EURO 2020 is a right decision'.

Report informs, UEFA Secretary General Theodore Theodoridis said at the next Report-Election Conference of the AFFA (Assosication of Football Federations of Azerbaijan).

Speaking about development of football in Azerbaijan, Secretary General talked about the matches of the clubs during European Cups.

'Performances of the clubs in European Cups are highly appreciated. I would like to congratulate them on this occasion. We would like this number to increase. In my opinion, selection of Baku to host EURO 2020 is a right decision. This is a decent victory. You know difficulties begin after that. But you have competent employees and you will worthily cope with this issue. Moreover, you have experience to carry out this sport competition', he stated.