Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA gave a new appointment to Asim Khudiyev. Report informs referring to AFFA, the international referee-observer will leave for Georgia.

He will be a referee-observer of the match between Georgia and Scotland to be held within the framework of the Euro-2016 qualifying round.

The match will take place at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Stadium in Tbilisi on September 4.