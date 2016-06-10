 Top
    ​UEFA Euro 2016 starts today in France

    France and Romania will play the opening match

    Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ The European Football Championship (Euro 2016) starts in France today.

    Report informs, for the first time 24 teams will compete in 6 groups.

    The opening ceremony will begin half an hour before the first match of the tournament. French DJ David Guetta will perform the official anthem for Euro-2016 on stage. About 800 volunteers from 63 countries were selected for the event.

    The opening match of the European Championship will be played by France and Romania. The game will start at 11 p.m. Baku time.

    The tournament’s Cup in France has already been brought to Paris.

    European Championship, first round

    Group A

    23:00. France - Romania

    Referee: Viktor Kassai (HUN)

    Assistant referee: György Ring

    Assistant referee: Vencel Tóth

    Additional assistant referee: Tamás Bognar

    Additional assistant referee: Ádám Farkas

    Fourth official: Björn Kuipers

    Reserve official: Sander van Roekel

    Stad de France

    The final match of the European Championship will be held on July 10.

