​UEFA Euro 2016 starts today in France

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ The European Football Championship (Euro 2016) starts in France today.

Report informs, for the first time 24 teams will compete in 6 groups.

The opening ceremony will begin half an hour before the first match of the tournament. French DJ David Guetta will perform the official anthem for Euro-2016 on stage. About 800 volunteers from 63 countries were selected for the event.

The opening match of the European Championship will be played by France and Romania. The game will start at 11 p.m. Baku time.

The tournament’s Cup in France has already been brought to Paris.

European Championship, first round

Group A

23:00. France - Romania

Referee: Viktor Kassai (HUN)

Assistant referee: György Ring

Assistant referee: Vencel Tóth

Additional assistant referee: Tamás Bognar

Additional assistant referee: Ádám Farkas

Fourth official: Björn Kuipers

Reserve official: Sander van Roekel

Stad de France

The final match of the European Championship will be held on July 10.