UEFA Champions League will be renewed

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ A series of re-match 1/8 finals of the UEFA Champions League begins today.

Report informs, four matches will be played today and on Wednesday on March 11 in the Champions League.

There are a schedule of all the matches of this stage of the tournament. Below, are the results of the first games.

All the matches will begin at 23:45 Baku time.

Today:

Real Madrid (Spain) - Schalke 04 (Germany) (2: 0)

Porto (Portugal) - Basel (Switzerland) (1: 1)

Wednesday, March 11

Chelsea (England) - Paris Saint-Germain (France) (1: 1)

Bayern Munich (Germany) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) (0: 0)

Tuesday, March 17

Monaco (France) - Arsenal (England) (3: 1)

Atletico Madrid (Spain) - Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) (0: 1)

Wednesday, March 18

Barcelona (Spain) - Manchester City (England) (2: 1)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - Juventus (Italy) (1: 2)