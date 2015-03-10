 Top
    Close photo mode

    UEFA Champions League will be renewed

    Four matches will be played in the Champions League on March 10-11

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ A series of re-match 1/8 finals of the UEFA Champions League begins today.

    Report informs, four matches will be played today and on Wednesday on March 11 in the Champions League.

    There are a schedule of all the matches of this stage of the tournament. Below, are the results of the first games.

    All the matches will begin at 23:45 Baku time.

    Today:

    Real Madrid (Spain) - Schalke 04 (Germany) (2: 0)

    Porto (Portugal) - Basel (Switzerland) (1: 1)

    Wednesday, March 11

    Chelsea (England) - Paris Saint-Germain (France) (1: 1)

    Bayern Munich (Germany) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) (0: 0)

    Tuesday, March 17

    Monaco (France) - Arsenal (England) (3: 1)

    Atletico Madrid (Spain) - Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) (0: 1)

    Wednesday, March 18

    Barcelona (Spain) - Manchester City (England) (2: 1)

    Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - Juventus (Italy) (1: 2)

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi