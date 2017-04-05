Elkhan Mammadov votes in election for UEFA Executive Committee - UPDATED

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Voting for election of UEFA Executive Committee (EC) members started at 41st ordinary Congress held in Helsinki, Finland.

Report informs, among 12 candidates Elkhan Mammadov voted for nominees to Executive Committee.

Another rival of him withdrew candidacy.

Kayrat Boranbayev announced that he withdraws his EC nomination. 55 member associations voted for 11 nominees. The nominees are Zbigniew Boniek (Poland), John Delaney (Ireland), Armand Duka (Albania), David Gill (England), Reinhard Grindel (Germany), Karl-Erik Nilsson (Sweden), Kieran O'Connor (Wales), Michele Uva (Italy), Michael van Praag (Netherlands) and Servet Yardımcı (Turkey).

AFFA was represented by E.Mammadov himself.

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Finnish capital Helsinki hosts next 41st UEFA Congress. Report informs, elections to Executive Committee will take place at the event that will start at 15:00 Baku time.

12 candidates including AFFA general secretary Elkhan Mammadov remain in race for 8 seats as honored president of Cyprus Football Association Marios Lefkaritis decided to quit. Zbigniew Boniek (Poland), Kayrat Boranbayev (Kazakhstan), John Delaney (Ireland), Armand Duka (Albania), David Gill (England), Reinhard Grindel (Germany), Karl-Erik Nilsson (Sweden), Kieran O'Connor (Wales), Michele Uva (Italy), Michael van Praag (Netherlands) and Servet Yardımcı (Turkey) are other nominees to UEFA executive committee. In case of his election E.Mammadov will become first Azerbaijani occupying high position in UEFA.

Besides election of executive committee members for next 4 years, agenda of the congress attended by delegates of 55 national associations also includes election of 4 members for 4-year and one member for 2-year terms to FIFA board. Dejan Savićević (Montnegro), Costakis Koutsokoumnis (Cyprus) and Sándor Csányi (Hungary) run for 4-year positions. Election for one seat will be held in extraordinary congress in September. President of German Football Association Reinhard Grindel will replace his predecessor Wolfgang Niersbach for election to FIFA board for 2-year term.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin and Executive Committee will present reports to delegates.

Notably, Executive Committee is high executive body of UEFA. The committee chaired by president Aleksander Čeferin also includes 5 vice presidents - Ángel María Villar (Spain), Marios Lefkaritis (Cyprus), Giancarlo Abete 9Italy), Grigoriy Surkis (Russia), Michael van Praag (Netherlands), as well as 10 ordinary members.