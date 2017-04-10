Today, 3 countries will officially announce their candidacy for 2026 World Cup

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ The US, Canada and Mexico in the 2026 World Cup of soccer will put forward their joint candidacy. Report informs, congress of CONCACAF (ConfederationofNorth,Central America and Caribbean AssociationFootball) issued a statement.

Documents will be presented today in New York City. CONCACAF said it will make a historical statement on April 10.

Notably, 48 teams will compete in World Championships 2026. The name of the host country or countries will be announced in May 2020.The last time Mexico hosted championship in 1986, the US - in 2004.Canada in turn, has never hosted world championship.