Brussels terrorist presented himself as footballer

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Interesting fact revealed about Khalid Bakraoui, who committed terror act in Brussels, capital of Belgium.

Report informs citing La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the terrorist, committed explosion in the metro station, presented himself as Ibrahim Maaraf, former football player of Italian Inter FC.

He came to Belgium through Greece last year and passed the country's border under the name of Ibrahim.

Notably, last season Ibrahim Maaraf played for Paganeze at Italian first division.