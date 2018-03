Steven Gerrard celebrates his first goal in Los Angeles Galaxy

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Steven Gerrard, making his Major League Soccer debut for the Los Angeles Galaxy, celebrates his goal to bring them level.

Report informs, Gerrard shines and scores in all-action display as he inspires new club back from two goals down on Major League Soccer debut.

Los Angeles Galaxy win San Jose Earthquakes 5-2.

Now the club is 34th after 22 tours.