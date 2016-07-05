SOCAR sends 6 Azerbaijani footballers to Euro 2016 finals

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR (The State OIl Company of Azerbaijan Republic) will send 6 young footballers to European Championship (Euro 2016) finals.

Report was told at SOCAR, 9-13-year-old children's football league shooters from various Azerbaijani regions are among them.

The aim is to encourage young Azerbaijani footballers to higher achievements. Thus, talented players in their leagues Bahlul Mehdiyev, Jala Ildırımova, Afgan Nuriyev, Umid Samadov, Sadig Shafiyev and Seljan Huseynli will watch the final match in Paris, France on July 10.

Notably, SOCAR is an official partner of the European Championship. The company has already benefitted from the partnership with UEFA and achieved the most important corporate goals. The company increased sales in petrol stations abroad by 30% as well as carries out promotion of the brand through the biggest football tournament in order to ensure continuous sale of its products in the European market.

In addition, SOCAR has created fans zone at Baku Olympic Stadium and carried out a number of social projects as application of Barometer online statistical information system and presenting European Championship tickets as a gift.