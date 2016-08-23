 Top
    SOCAR denies information about sponsorship in construction of new stadium of Trabzonspor

    The company has no such plan

    Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Information spread in the media that the Azerbaijani State Oil Company (SOCAR) will become the official sponsor of the new stadium Trabzonspor, is untrue.

    Report was informed in SOCAR Turkey.

    "Information about SOCAR allegedly financing any stadium in Turkey does not correspond to reality.The company has no such plans ", - SOCAR Turkey informs.

    Notably, some Turkish and Azerbaijani media spread information about SOCAR allegedly attracted as a sponsor for the construction of the stadium Akyazı in Trabzon. 

