Sepp Blatter: Liberating to resign as FIFA president

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Sepp Blatter says deciding to leave FIFA was "liberating" and he expects the election to replace him will be in early 2016.

Report informs citing foreign media, in an interview with Swiss newspaper Walliser Bote, Blatter explained his planned FIFA exit that he announced on June 2 amid American and Swiss investigations of corruption in world football.

Blatter said: "It was the only way to take away the pressure from FIFA and my employees, including [pressure] from the sponsors. To remove FIFA and me personally from the line of fire."