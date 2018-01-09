 Top
    Saudi women to attend soccer matches for first time

    Female supporters will attend three games

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabian women will be able to attend soccer matches for the first time this week.

    Report informs referring to the Arabian Business, women will be allowed to watch al-Ahli versus al-Batin on January 12-13 within XVII round of the Premier League, al-Hilal versus al-Ittihad as well as al-Ettifaq- al-Faisaly Harmah within XVIII round on January 18. Specific sectors will be arranged for women in the stadiums.

    Their entry to the stadiums will be carried out via electronic system. A special ticket program has also been developed for women.

    Notably, ban for women to attend soccer matches lifted on October 29, 2017. The new decision will come into force on January 12.

    Saudi Arabia's General Sport Authority has permitted women to watch football matches at 3 stadiums - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, King Abdullah stadium in Jeddah and Prince bin Fadh in Dammam. 

