Russian national team player: Ramil Sheydayev's decision surprised me

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ 'I didn't expect Ramil Sheydayev to play at Azerbaijan's national team'.

Report informs, Russia's U-21 national team and Czech Slovan player Nikolay Komlichenko told to dailysport.ru.

The 21-year-old forward expressed his surprise with the decision of the former Russian national team-mate. However, he noted that to play for the national team is Sheydayev's own business: 'I am not personally acquainted with him. Therefore, it is difficult for me to explain reason of the decision. It caused my surprise, but it is his own business. I'd like to congratulate him on the occasion of debut at Azerbaijan's first team.

Although born in Krasnodar, Ukrainian origin Komlichenko said that loves Russia and doesn't want to change the nationality.

Young footballer will visit Baku in the coming days, in the squad of Slovan FC. His team will play against Qarabag at Dalga Arena on September 15 within the Europa League group stage.

Notably, Azerbaijani and Russian U-21 national teams are also in the same group at the European Championship qualifying round.