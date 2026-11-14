Stay up to date with the top news!

Rovshan Najaf, President of Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), has congratulated the Azerbaijan national team on its victory over Liechtenstein in the UEFA Nations League group stage.

According to Report, Najaf shared the message on his social media account.

Najaf said that the national team had secured an away victory over Liechtenstein and clinched first place in Group 2 of UEFA Nations League D, congratulating the side on the achievement.

Azerbaijan defeated Liechtenstein 1-0. Mahir Emreli scored the winning goal in the 26th minute.