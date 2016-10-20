Ronaldinho: "I've heard earlier good words about Azerbaijan"

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ "I've heard earlier good words about Azerbaijan. I knew, the Brazilian footballers are playing in this country. Nearly 1.5 months ago we have begun talks with "Gabala" club on the opening of soccer academy in Azerbaijan. I’ve arrived in Baku last night. I have a dinner in the airport after departure. I really liked your cuisine. And today, we have come here. After the event I will have a chance to get acquainted with the city."

Report informs famous Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho said at a press conference in Baku.

"The main purpose of children hearing my name in the academy and giving more serious attention to trainings. If they to grow as great players in the future, it is obviously will be my success. And if they to wish playing in the clubs, I will support them. God gave me a talent. Growing older, I was training a lot. I’d got the results and won all the titles, well-known football player said.

He said, he is a fan of Brazilian "Gremio" and his favorite players name Lionel Messi."