Rivals of Neftchi FC in Antalya training camp defined

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The training plan of Neftchi football team for winter break has been defined.

Report informs referring to the club's official website, starting from today the team members are on rest and on January 5 will come together for training camp consisting of two stages.

The first stage in Baku on January 15 will mainly focus on physical training. The demonstration match with one of the local clubs slated for January 12. The team will be settled in Alva Donna hotel in Belek, Turkey from 17 to 31 January.

This stage will mainly focus on technical and tactical training of the team. Neftchi is expected to play five demonstration games in Turkey.

The flagman will play with the Russian SKA-Khabarovsk on January 22, Romanian Concordia and Ukrainian Chernomorets on January 25, with Russian Krylia Sovetov on January 27.

The rival for the match slated for January 30 will be determined in training camp.