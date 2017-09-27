Rashad Sadigov: I don’t want to complain

© Report

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ For the first time, I am standing before you as a coach. But I don’t think I am a full manager yet. It's nice and weird feeling. "

Report informs, head coach of Qarabag 's U-19 team, Rashad Sadigov said after the match with Italian Roma within the II round of UEFA Youth League Group.

He explained 0:3 defeat with opponent’s high level of skills: “We missed goal too early. Children were excited. In the second part they showed persistence, played good. Simply, the opponent's skill and experience were evident. We played with a slightly different system in the match with Chelsea. We were more cautious in London. Here, we tried to get a good result. In the first match we used defensive strategy. Now we plan offensive strategy”,

Sadigov also told about reason for missing 8 goals during first two rounds: "I don’t want to complain. Only one person left from last year’s team. We have set up a new collective. We can use only 8 new players. There are 13-14 new players. I can’t take advantage of all of them. According to UEFA rules, we can only have 8 native players.

We didn’t have this age group last year in our country. We are having difficulty in this regard. We are doing our best to make out team play well. This rival won Juventus three days ago in away match. Professionalism is obvious”.

Notably, Rashad Sadigov is also captain of Qarabag FC and national football team of Azerbaijan.