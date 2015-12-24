Question on debated goal awarded by Tofig Bahramov will be distinctly answered

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Sky Sports" TV channel prepares scale project dedicated to 50th anniversary of victory of England national football team world in 1966 world championship.

Report informs, channel experts Jamie Carragher and Ed Chamberlin will analyze actions of footballers in final match with Germany, using statistical figures and computer graphic.

In the telecast, interview with players of that game, including goalkeeper Gordon Banks and author of hat-trick Jeffrey Hurst will be presented.

In addition, through using modern technology, authors promise to distinctly answer question 'Did the ball passed the goalposts?"

Program will be aired on January 4, 2016.