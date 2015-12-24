 Top
    Close photo mode

    Question on debated goal awarded by Tofig Bahramov will be distinctly answered

    Program will be aired on January 4, 2016

    Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Sky Sports" TV channel prepares scale project dedicated to 50th anniversary of victory of England national football team world in 1966 world championship.

    Report informs, channel experts Jamie Carragher and Ed Chamberlin will analyze actions of footballers in final match with Germany, using statistical figures and computer graphic.

    In the telecast, interview with players of that game, including goalkeeper Gordon Banks and author of hat-trick Jeffrey Hurst will be presented.

    In addition, through using modern technology, authors promise to distinctly answer question 'Did the ball passed the goalposts?"

    Program will be aired on January 4, 2016. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi