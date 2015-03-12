Qualifying tournament of the World Cup 2018 kicked off

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Qualifying tournament of the World Cup 2018, which will be held in Russia,kicks off. Report informs, the first game in the Asian region began at 11:00 Baku time between the new member of FIFA East Timor and Mongolia.

Today will also start five games in the region: Cambodia - Macau, Sri Lanka - Bhutan, Taiwan - Brunei, India - Nepal and Yemen - Pakistan. Leg matches will be held on March 17. Six winners will get one of the 40 major teams, which will be divided into 8 groups consisting of 5 teams.

In general, the FIFA World Cup 2018 will be attended by a record number of 209 teams. They to hold each other about 900 matches.

The final tournament of the 2018 World Cup will be held from 14 June to 15 July in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Yekaterinburg.

Matches will be played at 12 stadiums.