    Qarabag footballer: Scoring Champions League goal of the day is a special feeling

    Football
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 17:39
    Emmanuel Addai, a footballer for Qarabag, commented on his victory in the fan vote for the best goal of the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League.

    In a statement to Report, he expressed his happiness at making an impact in the match against Danish side Copenhagen:

    "Scoring the goal of the day in the Champions League is a special feeling and a great honor. I want to thank the coaching staff, my teammates, and our fans for their support," he said.

    Qarabag defeated Copenhagen 2-0 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, with Addai scoring the team"s second goal.

    "Qarabağ"ın futbolçusu: "Çempionlar Liqasında günün ən yaxşı qolunun müəllifi olmaq xüsusi hissdir"
    Футболист "Карабаха": Стать автором лучшего гола дня в Лиге чемпионов – особое чувство

