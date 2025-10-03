Qarabag footballer: Scoring Champions League goal of the day is a special feeling

Emmanuel Addai, a footballer for Qarabag, commented on his victory in the fan vote for the best goal of the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League.

In a statement to Report, he expressed his happiness at making an impact in the match against Danish side Copenhagen:

"Scoring the goal of the day in the Champions League is a special feeling and a great honor. I want to thank the coaching staff, my teammates, and our fans for their support," he said.

Qarabag defeated Copenhagen 2-0 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, with Addai scoring the team"s second goal.