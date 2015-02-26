Prosinecki follows playing performances of Mahir Shukurov and Vagif Javadov

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach Robert Prosinecki will not return back to Baku with the national team of Azerbaijan. Report informs citing the official website of AFFA, he will remain in Turkey to follow the game of Mahir Shukurov and Vagif Javadov.

M.Shukyurov plays in Karsiyaka FC, and V.Dzhavadov - in the club Boluspor.

On February 27 Boluspor hosts in its play-field Bucaspor club, and a day later Karsiyaka will play at home against Orduspor.