President of Azerbaijan congratulates new FIFA president

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a Congratulation letter to the new president of Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) Gianni Infantino. Report informs the text of the greeting reads:

"I heartily congratulate you on the occasion of your election as president of the international Federation of Association Football.

Your election to this responsible and honorable position is an appreciation of your services in the field of football development, and shows that international sports community have great confidence in you.I believe that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and FIFA will continue successfully in the future.

I wish you strong health, happiness and success in your work."