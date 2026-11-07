Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Portugal coach comments on Ronaldo's departure from national team

    Football
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 08:52
    Portugal coach comments on Ronaldo's departure from national team

    Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus said he has no regrets about the decision that prompted forward Cristiano Ronaldo to announce his retirement from international football.

    According to CNN Portugal, cited by Report, the coach stressed that he had acted solely in the team's best interests.

    "I wouldn't change anything, absolutely nothing. I made a coaching decision with my team in mind. I don't believe I did anything that could have led to this outcome," Jesus said.

    He added that he did not feel responsible for what had happened and respected the footballer's decision.

    "His history cannot be ignored, and I will never do that, because he will forever remain a symbol of Portugal. Over the past year and a half, we have developed a strong friendship. From a sporting perspective, he made a different decision, and I respect it very much," the coach added.

    Jesus did not bring the 41-year-old Ronaldo on as a substitute in Portugal's September match against Norway. The footballer subsequently announced his retirement from the national team.

    Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
    Portuqaliya millisinin məşqçisi Ronaldunun komandadan gedişini şərh edib
    Тренер сборной Португалии прокомментировал уход Роналду
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    44 filmi

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