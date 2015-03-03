'Olympiakos' FC boss fines players

Baku.3 March.REPORT.AZ/ Olympiakos president Evangelos Marinakis on Monday fined the team 500 000 for disappointing performances and called on them to make a "sacrifice" to win trophies or leave, Report informs citing France Press.

"Olympiakos is the largest Greek club and for each of you it is an honour to play for this team. You will have to respect and honour Olympiakos," Marinakis told the players.

"Anyone who has a problem or does not like it here, must have the guts to get up and leave and that applies to everyone."

He added: "As long as you are playing for Olympiakos, you will give everything and sacrifice for this jersey. You will win the league championship and the Greek Cup. Nothing else goes through my mind. Put it well in your minds and do it accordingly.”

Marinakis said the fines were imposed because of the recent 2-0 Europa League loss to Dnipro of Ukraine and a 1-1 Greek Cup draw with second-division AEK Athens.

Olympiakos have been eliminated from the Champions League and Europa League. But they are six points ahead in the domestic Super League with nine matches remaining.

Meanwhile, Super League clubs on Monday called on the government to lift a ban on championship games imposed after trouble involving Olympiakos fans.