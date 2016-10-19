Number of teams to have training in Antalya winter camps decreased again

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Number of teams to have training camps in Antalya, Turkey this winter seems will not be so many.

Report informs,Turkish Sports Tourism Association President Ferit Turgut told the local media.

He said that political tension between Russia and Turkey caused a great damage to the football tourism. F.Turgut stated that number of the teams to attend training camps in Antalya in winter will decrease by 50%: "In early 2015, about 2 500 teams arrived in Antalya. As a result, Antalya has gained 100 mln Euros. However, this year teams of Russia and its surrounding countries haven't chosen Antalya. In 2016 winter, nearly 1 600 teams had training camps here. So, revenue decreased by 50%."

F. Turgut also spoke about reservations in January-April 2017. He said that Azerbaijan is also included in the list: "About 500 teams have already made reservations. CIS states as Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan as well as countries of the Balkan Peninsula also entered into the list. We expect reservations by more 500 teams until November 15. Also, arrival of about 1000 teams in Antalya in 2017 as well as revenue of 30 mln Euros forecasted. This figure is less compared to the previous years."