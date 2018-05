Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ A new workplace of Roberto Carlos was defined.

Report informs, Brazilian specialist himself said it to "ESPN Brasil".

He noted that he will work as a head coach at Qatar's club "Al-Arabi": "I have come to "Al-Arabi" with big expectations. I will do my best to bring out the best team."

42-year-old Brazilian head coach started his career in Makhachkala's "Anji". Then, he was a head coach of "Sivasspor" and "Akhisar" clubs.