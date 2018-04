New president of Turkish club elected

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ New president of Kayserispor FC has been elected.

Report informs referring to the club's official website, Erol Bedir Kayseri was elected at today's congress.

Earlier, the club was headed by Ahmet Yıldız.

In addition to club's president, also named new members of Board of Directors, Audit Commission and Disciplinary Committee.

Notably, earlier, Azerbaijan national team players Rashad Sadigov, Ufuk Budak and Kamran Aghayev have played for Kayserispor.