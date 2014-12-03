 Top
    New head coach appointed to Azerbaijani National Team

    The candidate was approved after the discussion in AFFA Executive Committee

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ The name of the new head coach of the Azerbaijani National Team is announced. Report informs, the member of AFFA Executive Committee Mahir Mammadov stated it.

    He noted that, the nomination of Robert Prosinecki  was approved after the discussion in AFFA Executive Committee.

    Robert Prosinecki signed a contract with a term of 3 years.

    Robert Prosinecki visited Baku at the end of November. Croatian specialist watched the live match between "Khazar Lankaran" - "Neftchi" in the framework of Topaz Premier League XIII tournament and also, he reviewed several stadiums. 

