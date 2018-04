Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Neftchi player Hugo Bargas will continue his career at Blooming club of Bolivia.

Report informs, manager of South American club, Tito Paz told the El Mundo.

He said, 31-year-old Argentine forward will join Blooming in the first week of January 2018.

It was reported that Bargas will replace Chilean Daniel Néculman.

Notably, Hugo Bargas was transferred to Neftchi from Blooming where he played in 2012-2013 and 2015-2017.