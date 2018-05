© Report

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Kamran Guliyev was appointed the President of Neftchi Professional Football club.

Report informs referring to the club's official website.

K. Guliyev replaced Orkhan Huseynzade, who has resigned today.

Notably, Kamran Guliyev has served as the President of Sumgayit football club until this appointment.