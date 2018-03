Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ As part of the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, tickets of "Neftchi" and Malta’s "Baltsan" match already puton sale. Report informs, pricing of 1 AZN, 3 AZN and 10 AZN for VIP seats has been set for the tickets.

Tickets are sold at "Bakcell Arena”.

Notably, the game will be held on July 7, at 20:00 Baku time in "Bakcell Arena".