National team of Azerbaijan increases by five steps in FIFA rankings

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA released its latest rating of the national football team.

Report informs citing the official website of the Federation, the Azerbaijani team rose to five stages and took the 131 th place.Team led by Robert Prosinecki has 222 points in an active.

The owners of the first three stages of the list remained unchanged. The list is headed by the German team with 1729 points.Teams of Argentina (1534 points) and Colombia (1456 points) occupy second and third places respectively.