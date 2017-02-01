 Top
    Named stadium for Azerbaijan vs Qatar match

    The game will be played at 15 000 seat arena

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The stadium and kick-off time of friendly match on March 9 between Qatar and Azerbaijan national football teams have been revealed. 

    Report informs referring to official website of Qatar Football Association, the match will be played at Seikh Jassim Bin Hamad stadium with 15 000 capacity in Doha.

    The match will kick-off at 19:00 local time (20:00 Baku time). 

    The game will serve as a preparation for 2018 World Cup qualification matches of Qatar against Iran on March 23 and Uzbekistan on March 28. 

    Azerbaijan national team will play its next match within qualification tournament of 2018 World Cup against Germany in Baku. 

