    Managers of two Azerbaijani football teams sacked

    Their contracts terminated on mutual agreement

    Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ In the administrative building of AFFA, Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov met with head coach of the Azerbaijani national U-19 team Tabriz Hasanov and head coach of the Azerbaijani national U-17 team Mirbagir Isayev.

    Report informs citing the AFFA's official website, Tabriz Hasanov presented the report in connection with performance of U-19, and Mirbagir Isaev reported on performance of U-17 in the European Championship qualifying round.

    Following their speeches, a decision was made to terminate contracts of both head coaches on the basis of mutual agreement.

    Appointment for the post of U-19 and U-17 head coaches of the national teams of Azerbaijan will be determined by late 2017.

