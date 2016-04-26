Leicester striker Jamie Vardy gets extra one-game ban

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ England striker Jamie Vardy will miss Leicester's visit to Manchester United on Sunday after being banned for an additional game for improper conduct.

Report informs, Vardy angrily confronted referee Jon Moss after being sent off during the 2-2 draw against West Ham on 17 April.

Leicester will wrap up the Premier League title with a win at Old Trafford afterSpurs drew 1-1 with West Brom.

Having sat out Sunday's 4-0 win over Swansea, Vardy could be absent for the triumphant moment of their campaign.

The 29-year-old, who requested a personal hearing in the hope of avoiding additional punishment, was also fined £10,000.