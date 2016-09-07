"Khazar Lankaran" leaves European Club Association

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ European Club Association (ECA) updated its staff members.

Report informs, the number of representatives of Azerbaijan fell to 3.

This happened after the disqualification of "Khazar Lankaran" FC from membership. Last year, "Baku" dismissed from the ECA and "Karabakh" took its place.Both clubs are no longer represented by the professional football leagues.

At present "Karabakh" - extraordinary, "AZAL" and "Neftchi" are associate members of organization which brings together continental clubs.

Overall, ECA has 220 members from 53 national associations.