Keshla FC issues official statement on arrested players

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's FC Keshla has released an official statement about Nizami Hajiyev and Mirhuseyn Seyidov, who were arrested for suspicion of fixed matches.

"Management of Keshla Professional Football Club states that contracts with the first team players - Nizami Hajiyev and Mirhuseyn Seyidov have been officially terminated four days ago as there were suspicion of their participation in the last 5-6 fixed matches at Azerbaijan Premier League (APL)", the club says.