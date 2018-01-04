Jose Mourinho could resign from Manchester United

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho might leave the club at the end of current season.

Report informs citing the Daily Mail, this is due to disagreement between the 54-year old coach and club management.

The manager criticized the club for not allocating 45 mln EUR for Tottenham defender Denny Rose. He believes the club's transfer policy does not allow him to compete with Manchester City.

Notably, Jose Mourinho has a contract with Manchester United until 2019 summer. The team led by him ranks the 2nd at the English Premier League with 47 points and lie 15 points behind Manchester City.