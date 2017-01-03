 Top
    Israeli 'Be’er Sheva' may cancel its Turkey visit

    The announcement follows Saturday night’s shooting attack in Istanbul

    Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli culture and sport minister Miri Regev announced that her ministry will fund the security detail for the Hapoel FC ‘Be’er Sheva’ soccer team’s upcoming game in Turkey against FC ‘Beşiktaş’.

    The announcement follows Saturday night’s shooting attack in Istanbul. The club intends to ask UEFA to change the venue. Hapoel FC ‘Be’er Sheva’ wants to play in another country.

    Notably, FC ‘Beşiktaş’vs. Hapoel FC ‘Be’er Sheva’ match will be held in Istanbul on February 23. 

