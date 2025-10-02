Gurban Gurbanov: Qarabag FK players weren't afraid of their opponents
Football
- 02 October, 2025
- 08:40
Qarabag's players weren't afraid of Copenhagen, Qarabag FK head coach Gurban Gurbanov said at the post-match press conference following the Qarabag vs. Copenhagen match in the second round of the UEFA Champions League main stage, Report informs.
The experienced coach congratulated his players and fans, particularly noting their support at the stadium.
"Congratulations to the players and fans. They were one in the stadium today. We achieved a great victory. The players weren't afraid of their opponents; they fought hard. This kind of fight will be useful in the upcoming matches. I wish our opponents good luck," Gurbanov added.
Qarabag convincingly defeated Copenhagen 2-0 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.
