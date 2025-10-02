Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Gurban Gurbanov: Qarabag FK players weren't afraid of their opponents

    Football
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 08:40
    Gurban Gurbanov: Qarabag FK players weren't afraid of their opponents

    Qarabag's players weren't afraid of Copenhagen, Qarabag FK head coach Gurban Gurbanov said at the post-match press conference following the Qarabag vs. Copenhagen match in the second round of the UEFA Champions League main stage, Report informs.

    The experienced coach congratulated his players and fans, particularly noting their support at the stadium.

    "Congratulations to the players and fans. They were one in the stadium today. We achieved a great victory. The players weren't afraid of their opponents; they fought hard. This kind of fight will be useful in the upcoming matches. I wish our opponents good luck," Gurbanov added.

    Qarabag convincingly defeated Copenhagen 2-0 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

    Gurban Gurbanov Qarabag-Copenhagen match UEFA Champions League
    Qurban Qurbanov: "Futbolçular rəqibdən çəkinmədilər"
    Гурбан Гурбанов: Футболисты "Карабаха" не страшились соперника

