Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Gurban Gurbanov: 'Our footballer Kady Borges' injury can be serious'

    Football
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 08:51
    Gurban Gurbanov: 'Our footballer Kady Borges' injury can be serious'

    Qarabag footballer Kady Borges' injury can be serious, the Aghdam club's head coach, Gurban Gurbanov, said at a press conference following the club's matchday 4 UEFA Champions League match against Chelsea, Report informs.

    He spoke about the condition of the midfielder, who was injured and had to leave the field during the match: "I can't say anything yet. We'll know his condition tomorrow. However, I think the injury can be serious. It looks like he has fractured one of the bones in his leg. We hope Kady's injury is minor."

    The Qarabag-Chelsea match ended 2-2.

    Qarabag vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Kady Borges
    "Qarabağ"ın baş məşqçisi: Kadi Borgesin zədəsi ciddi ola bilər
    Гурбан Гурбанов: Травма Кади может оказаться серьезной

    Latest News

    10:04
    Photo
    Video

    Victory March taking place in Baku

    Military
    09:47

    Israeli deputy ambassador: Proud to cheer for Qarabag FK together with amazing fans

    Foreign policy
    09:39

    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.43 per barrel

    Energy
    09:33

    Azerbaijan moves closer to Serbia in UEFA rankings

    Football
    09:23

    CBA currency exchange rates (06.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:20

    Nvidia's Jensen Huang: 'China going to win AI race'

    ICT
    09:14

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:05

    First pilot batch of Kazakh wheat sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    08:57

    Taiwan seeks to develop portable anti-drone system

    Other countries
    All News Feed