Gurban Gurbanov: 'Our footballer Kady Borges' injury can be serious'

Qarabag footballer Kady Borges' injury can be serious, the Aghdam club's head coach, Gurban Gurbanov, said at a press conference following the club's matchday 4 UEFA Champions League match against Chelsea, Report informs.

He spoke about the condition of the midfielder, who was injured and had to leave the field during the match: "I can't say anything yet. We'll know his condition tomorrow. However, I think the injury can be serious. It looks like he has fractured one of the bones in his leg. We hope Kady's injury is minor."

The Qarabag-Chelsea match ended 2-2.