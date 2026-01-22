Gurban Gurbanov: 'I'm very happy for Azerbaijani football'

Head coach of Aghdam-based Qarabag FK Gurban Gurbanov said at a press conference that he is very happy with the success of Azerbaijani football, Report informs.

The experienced coach shared his impressions of the UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 against German side Eintracht Frankfurt, which took place in Baku: "I congratulate our fans on their victory. This victory was a well-deserved reward. They supported the team in such cold weather. Perhaps the fans wanted this victory even more than we did. Of course, I congratulate my players as well. There was discipline on the field. Moreover, it is safe to say that we saw a level of discipline that we hadn't seen in some previous matches. I'm very happy for Azerbaijani football."

Gurbanov also spoke about the upcoming match against Liverpool in the next round: "We'll go to Liverpool with great confidence. Playing there is tough for any team. We're facing one of the most decorated clubs in England. I'll ask my players not to be afraid and to fight to the end. Their fans are very aggressive and combative. I believe that my players will at least continue in England what they showed today."

The Qarabag-Eintracht match ended with a 3-2 victory for Qarabag FK.