Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Gabala FC has transferred the first foreign player in the pre season period.

Report informs, the club signed a contract with Spanish Francisco Javier Hernandez Gonzalez.

The player signed 2-year contract, with one year conditional. The Spanish footballer will join the club, at training camp in Austria.

Notably, earlier, Gabala transferred local players Ilgar Gurbanov, Agil Mammadov and Elvin Mammadov.